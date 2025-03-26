Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 633258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Pantheon Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

