Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.80 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.45 ($0.55), with a volume of 2940104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.65 ($0.54).

Pan African Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £921.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.75.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

