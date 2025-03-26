Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

PVLA opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Palvella Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

