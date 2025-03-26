Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Upgraded at Jones Trading

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jones Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PVLA

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

PVLA stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36. Palvella Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,574,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,359,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,154,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,847,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Palvella Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.