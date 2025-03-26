Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (PSQA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2087 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSQA stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.30.

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF Company Profile

The Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (PSQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of floating rate, USD-denominated arbitrage collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) rated as AAA or AA by at least one of the major rating agencies.

