Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (PSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on April 10th

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Palmer Square Capital BDC

In other news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at $642,079.44. This trade represents a 10.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

