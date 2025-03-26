Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $3.94. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 104,610 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Paladin Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PALAF
Paladin Energy Stock Performance
Paladin Energy Company Profile
Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paladin Energy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.