Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $3.94. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 104,610 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Paladin Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

