P3 Health Partners (PIII) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect P3 Health Partners to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $378.88 million for the quarter.
P3 Health Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $65.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.94.
About P3 Health Partners
