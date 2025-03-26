P3 Health Partners (PIII) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect P3 Health Partners to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $378.88 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. P3 Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $65.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.94.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

