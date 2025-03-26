Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OXBR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 106,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,357. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

