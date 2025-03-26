Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 713,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,084,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $596.09 million, a P/E ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,082.90. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

