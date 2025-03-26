Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,624 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 887.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Oracle by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,729 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Oracle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 327,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.20.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $153.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.44. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

