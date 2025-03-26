Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 32,836 shares.The stock last traded at $62.55 and had previously closed at $61.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $652.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 3,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 140.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Articles

