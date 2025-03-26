ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.1 %

OKE stock opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

