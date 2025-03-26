Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Oklo Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. 15,933,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,665,416. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OKLO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

