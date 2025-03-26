Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) Releases Earnings Results

Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Odysight.Ai had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 207.38%.

Odysight.Ai Stock Performance

Shares of Odysight.Ai stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,524. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.68. Odysight.Ai has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Odysight.Ai Company Profile

Odysight.ai Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets visual sensing and AI-based video analytics solutions in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company, through its visualization technology offers solutions across predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring markets in various sectors, such as medical, defense, energy, automotive, transportation, aviation, maritime, and industrial non-destructing-testing.

