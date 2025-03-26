Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.42. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Pickering Energy Partners cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

