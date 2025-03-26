O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

O-I Glass Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OI opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

