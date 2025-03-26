NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVEE. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 914.2% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 73,944 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.3 %

NVEE stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVEE. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

