Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management cut its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,111,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 81,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 41,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,447,000 after acquiring an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,832,410. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NTNX. Northland Capmk upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

