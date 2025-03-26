Nuance Investments LLC Takes $7.24 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Everest Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group
In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Everest Group Stock Performance
Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $362.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $327.37 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30.
Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Everest Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 25.47%.
About Everest Group
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
