Nuance Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 109,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on PII shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp downgraded Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.
Polaris Price Performance
Shares of PII opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 136.73%.
Polaris Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
