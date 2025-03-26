Nuance Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,869 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $28,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Graco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 419,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Graco by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,298,000 after purchasing an additional 374,967 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Graco by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 640,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 501,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $94.47.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson set a $85.00 target price on Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

