Nuance Investments LLC Has $67.55 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,525 shares during the period. California Water Service Group accounts for 2.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $67,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CWT stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

