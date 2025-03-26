Nuance Investments LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 46.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Gentherm by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 880.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 169,443 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THRM opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $955.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

