NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.74. 226,216 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 108,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 price objective on NTG Clarity Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
NTG Clarity Networks Stock Down 9.0 %
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile
NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.
See Also
