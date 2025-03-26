Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. 68,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
Noront Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$612.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.09.
About Noront Resources
Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.
