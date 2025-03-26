Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 122906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Nitori Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

