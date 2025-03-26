Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van Purchases 10,000 Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 545,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,772.62. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Contango Ore Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 120,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,624. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22. Contango Ore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price objective on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Contango Ore in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Contango Ore by 372.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

