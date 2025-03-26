NFT Price Hits $0.0185 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00004112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00027152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00004124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.