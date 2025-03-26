NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 7.3% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,571,650,000 after buying an additional 820,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,210,000 after acquiring an additional 588,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,630,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,191,000 after acquiring an additional 345,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,405 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NYSE:NEE opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.30 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

