NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 624364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
NextDecade Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.18.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
