NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 624364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

NextDecade Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.