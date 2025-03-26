NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 481.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NEU stock opened at $547.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $638.21.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

