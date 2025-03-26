New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.05 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. New Star Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 92.75%.

New Star Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NSI opened at GBX 113.55 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.30. New Star Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 97.42 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.46.

New Star Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

