New Gold (TSE:NGD) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$5.45 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.65. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.34.
View Our Latest Analysis on New Gold
New Gold Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Keith Murphy sold 41,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$179,592.27. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.