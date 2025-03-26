New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53. 611,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 528,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

The firm has a market cap of C$296.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.79.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

