New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 22,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
New Age Metals Price Performance
Shares of New Age Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,363. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.
New Age Metals Company Profile
