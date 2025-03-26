New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 22,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of New Age Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,363. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

