NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HYBI)

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3553 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,989. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.19. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $52.65.

About NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

The NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US bonds via ETFs and using S&P 500 put options for tax-efficient monthly income. The fund seeks to balance investments in high-yield and investment-grade securities, aiming for total return.

