Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.71. 8,348,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 10,302,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NBIS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

