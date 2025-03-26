National World (LON:NWOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National World (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. National World had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

National World Stock Up 1.6 %

LON NWOR opened at GBX 21.95 ($0.28) on Wednesday. National World has a twelve month low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The stock has a market cap of £58.75 million, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get National World alerts:

About National World

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for National World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.