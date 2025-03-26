Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Announces Earnings Results

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 70,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,003. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Nanophase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

About Nanophase Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.