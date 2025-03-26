Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Announces Earnings Results

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.59%.
Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 70,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,003. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Nanophase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.40 and a beta of 1.36.
About Nanophase Technologies
