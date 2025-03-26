Nano Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.07 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Nano has a total market cap of $145.07 million and $5.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86,843.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00107538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.11 or 0.00385883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00257957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00020997 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.