Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,867,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
