Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 116,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000.

SCHG stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund's index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace.

