Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Potentia Wealth acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $330.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

