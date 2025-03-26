Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New $346,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.35 and a 200-day moving average of $174.70.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
