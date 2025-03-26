Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Invests $663,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

