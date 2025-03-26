Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Invests $574,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

