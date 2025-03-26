Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Invests $302,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,249,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,812,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,474,000 after buying an additional 1,534,508 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,046,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,397,000 after acquiring an additional 625,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,494,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,491,000 after acquiring an additional 576,744 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $106.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 57.09%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

