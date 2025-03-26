Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Invests $1.36 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 183,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

