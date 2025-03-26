Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 877 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Insulet by 32.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,447.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $272.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.19.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

